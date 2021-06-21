Singer Macy Gray calls for redesign of ‘dated, divisive’ U.S. flag

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 10: Singer Macy Gray arrives at the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “The Single Moms Club” at the Cinerama Dome on March 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Singer Macy Gray says it’s about time the United States flag got a new look.

The current stars and stripes no longer represent the country and its people, she writes in an opinion piece for Juneteenth, but she’s not trying to scrap the design completely.

“The American flag has been hijacked as code for a specific belief,” she said, addressing her message to President Biden, Vice President Harris and the Congress. “Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect.”

First, her argument mentions the need to update the 50 stars, which represent the 50 states. She said the flag should have 52 stars, to include Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Residents of D.C. and Puerto Rico have been fighting to be recognized as official U.S. states, because without that designation, its residents are unable to have their own representative in Congress.

Gray also seeks to demolish the idea that America is “pure” – symbolized by white stripes. “The Smithsonian documents that the ‘white’ stripes represent purity and innocence. America is great. It is beautiful. Pure, it ain’t. It is broken and in pieces,” she writes. She suggests changing them to off-white stripes.

Her proposal includes keeping the blue and red, colors that she said symbolize “vigilance and perseverance” and “valor” which she believes are true to America.

According to the flag code, it is entirely possible to add stars to the official American flag – as long as a new state has been officially recognized.

“On the admission of a new State into the Union one star shall be added to the union of the flag; and such addition shall take effect on the fourth day of July then next succeeding such admission,” the code says.

The U.S. has previously changed the flag from 48 to 50 stars in 1959, when Alaska and Hawaii became states.