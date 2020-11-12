Social media reacts after discovering YouTube is down

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video-sharing giant YouTube is experiencing issues Wednesday.
It’s unclear what the exact issue is, but videos don’t play. Instead, a black screen with a loading symbol appears.
YouTube has not yet released a statement regarding the matter, but “#YouTubeDOWN” is trending on Twitter.
