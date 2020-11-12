Social media reacts after discovering YouTube is down

FILE – This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad. YouTube is making clear there will be no “birtherism” on its platform during this year’s U.S. presidential election. Also banned: Election-related “deepfake” videos and anything that aims to mislead viewers about voting procedures and how to participate in the 2020 census. The Google-owned video service clarified its rules ahead of the Iowa caucuses Monday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video-sharing giant YouTube is experiencing issues Wednesday.

It’s unclear what the exact issue is, but videos don’t play. Instead, a black screen with a loading symbol appears.

YouTube has not yet released a statement regarding the matter, but “#YouTubeDOWN” is trending on Twitter.

Me after restarting my router and MacBook and YouTube still isn’t working #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/h5mziOY5cA — ✨🍯 (@morning_tv_) November 12, 2020

