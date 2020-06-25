Some call for replacement of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ with new national anthem

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – “The Star-Spangled Banner” was officially made the national anthem of the United States in 1931.

Previously, it was a poem called “The Defence of Fort M’Henry” written by Francis Scott Key.

Key was reportedly an owner of slaves and once defended slaveholders’ rights to own human property, according to The Smithsonian.

Amid a nationwide trend of removing monuments, statues, and other symbols tie to slavery, a statue of Key was toppled by protesters during demonstrations over the weekend at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Then on Tuesday, Lyndsey Parker of Yahoo Music, published an article with the headline: ‘Why it might be time to finally replace ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ with a new national anthem‘ which sent the internet into a frenzy.

Do you think the national anthem should be replaced?

Latest Stories: