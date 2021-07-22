Some muffin brands sold at 7-Eleven, Costco & Walmart recalled for possible contamination

PEMBROKE PINES, FL – JULY 18: A 7-Eleven sign is seen on July 18, 2002 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. 7-Eleven, Inc., the premiere name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry, is observing its 75th anniversary in 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several muffin brands sold at stores like Costco, Walmart and 7-Eleven are being voluntary recalled for possible listeria contamination, according to the FDA.

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced the nationwide recall on July 19. They said the potential contaminant can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recall includes the 7-Eleven Selects brand of 3-pack Banana Nut Mini Muffins and 3-pack Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins.

It also includes Walmart’s Great Value and Marketside brands:

Great Value Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin (8 per case) Banana Nut Snack Muffins (8 per case) Blueberry Snack Muffins (8 per case) Chocolate Chip Brownie Snack Cup (8 per case)

Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffins (9 per case) Strawberry & Creme Muffins (8 per case)



According to Costco’s website, they sell muffins sold by The Worthy Crumb brand, also listed in the recall:

The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins – Blueberry Streusel Assorted Large Muffins – Banana Nut Assorted Large Muffins – Double Chocolate Assorted Large Muffins -Blueberry Streusel / Banana Nut / Double Chocolate



This recall is limited solely to the products listed in the FDA’s recall notice, found at this link. It only impacts products sold in the United States. More brands not mentioned here can be found in the FDA’s notice.

All photos courtesy: U.S. Food and Drug Administration