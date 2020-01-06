Someone lured seagulls with popcorn, ran them over: police

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ/CNN) – Police in Maryland are looking for someone who they say killed some seagulls after luring them with popcorn.

When several of the birds gathered in the parking lot where people were just going about their business, someone sprinkled popcorn out in the open Saturday morning to draw them.

When several of the birds gathered, police say the suspect used a car and ran the birds over.

Corporal Wilson with the Laurel Police Department was one of the first officers on the scene at the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center.

She said she was speechless.

“It was actually worse than how the call had come out to us initially.”

The police department said at least 10 of the birds were killed.

Officer Wilson was able to save one.

As word of this unusual animal cruelty case got out, the reactions rolled in.

“Never seen now heard something so cruel and ignorant,” Yancy Spencer said.

“I think there might be something wrong in the way that person is thinking,” Jack Gates said.

Police believe the suspect bought the popcorn from the Dollar Tree in the same shopping center.

But Corporal Wilson said no cameras were pointing in the direction where the birds died, so they’re having a tough time identifying the suspect.

“This was just a senseless act of violence. I think any human being would feel compassion for this,” Corporal Wilson said.

