South Carolina 4-year-old dies after being found in hot car

COLUMBIA, S.C (CNN) -- A child died in a hot car in the Columbia, South Carolina area this week.

Authorities say the boy and his family were visiting family in the town of Blythewood on Wednesday.

They were watching television when the mother noticed the boy was missing.

She found him unresponsive in their SUV.

Paramedics responded and did CPR.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

It's the first hot car death of a child in Richland County in four years.

The sheriff says it's been ruled an accident and no charges are being filed.

Authorities are urging parents to lock their cars when they get out with their kids this time of year so this kind of thing doesn't happen again.

