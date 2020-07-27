Southwest Airlines enforces stricter face mask requirements

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting today, if you go to the counter at Southwest Airlines and hop on board any Southwest flight, you will be required to wear a mask – no exceptions.

The airline says even if you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask, you are not allowed to fly with them during this time as the airline says it’s doing all it can to keep their employees and customers safe.

American Airlines will also enforce the mask on at all times policy starting this Wednesday.

The airline industry is nowhere near where it should be in terms of business like in prior years, and it’s doing all it can to assure travelers that they are trying to keep them as safe as they possibly can.

Although some airlines like United are putting people in the middle seat during this pandemic, Southwest is still keeping the middle seat empty for now.

