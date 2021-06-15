Southwest Airlines experiencing ‘system issues’ for 2nd day in a row

OAKLAND, CA – OCTOBER 16: Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport October 16, 2008 in Oakland, California. Southwest Airlines reported a loss today, the first time in 17 years, as the company was forced to write down third quarter fuel hedging costs. The airline reported a loss of $120 million for the quarter despite an 11.7 percent increase in revenues. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several airports across the U.S. are reporting major delays for Southwest Airlines customers Tuesday.

In a tweet, Southwest confirmed the “system issues” and said it is “working quickly to resolve.”

We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

“Southwest Airlines is experiencing another multi-airport, system-wide outage currently affecting their phone and check-in systems. Please check with the airline for updates regarding delays or cancellations. All other JWA airlines are operating as normal,” John Wayne Airport in Orange County tweeted.

❗️ Southwest Airlines is experiencing another multi-airport, system-wide outage currently affecting their phone and check-in systems. Please check with the airline for updates regarding delays or cancellations. All other JWA airlines are operating as normal. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) June 15, 2021

Sacramento Airport warned passengers should expect delays.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Southwest Airlines is currently experiencing system outages. Passengers should expect delays, updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/ZtDvCXA0yG — Sacramento Airport (@FlySMF) June 15, 2021

Phoenix Sky Harbor also tweeted about the “systemwide computer outage.”

Hi Bruce – Southwest Airlines is currently experiencing a systemwide computer outage. We don't have any updates yet, but we thank you for you for your patience. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) June 15, 2021

The news comes a day after Southwest reported “technical difficulties” nationwide affecting flights.

🚨@SouthwestAir is experiencing system issues across the United States. If you're headed to the airport today, expect long lines and please pack your patience. https://t.co/A7Bpaz1dEC — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 15, 2021

For passengers flying on @SouthwestAir from SAN, please check with Southwest Airlines before coming to the airport. They are experiencing an outage and flights are delayed. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) June 15, 2021

ALERT: @SouthwestAir is experiencing issues with its network and is working to resolve.



Some flights are delayed. Ticketing/check-in delays are possible. Please be patient if traveling. More info to come.



Operations with all other BWI Marshall Airport airlines are normal. https://t.co/1KO9tlXBa0 — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) June 15, 2021

If you're flying on @SouthwestAir check the status of your flight before heading to the airport! https://t.co/SDRCTdwmN4 — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) (@goingplacesCLE) June 15, 2021

@SouthwestAir has a few arrivals and departures through TUS today. Please check with the airline directly for any updates about your flight. Thank you for your patience! https://t.co/jNRHD6d37R — Tucson Airport (@TucsonAirport) June 15, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.