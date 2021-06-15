Southwest Airlines experiencing ‘system issues’ for 2nd day in a row

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, CA – OCTOBER 16: Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport October 16, 2008 in Oakland, California. Southwest Airlines reported a loss today, the first time in 17 years, as the company was forced to write down third quarter fuel hedging costs. The airline reported a loss of $120 million for the quarter despite an 11.7 percent increase in revenues. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several airports across the U.S. are reporting major delays for Southwest Airlines customers Tuesday.

In a tweet, Southwest confirmed the “system issues” and said it is “working quickly to resolve.”

“Southwest Airlines is experiencing another multi-airport, system-wide outage currently affecting their phone and check-in systems. Please check with the airline for updates regarding delays or cancellations. All other JWA airlines are operating as normal,” John Wayne Airport in Orange County tweeted.

Sacramento Airport warned passengers should expect delays.

Phoenix Sky Harbor also tweeted about the “systemwide computer outage.”

The news comes a day after Southwest reported “technical difficulties” nationwide affecting flights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News