Southwest Airlines experiencing ‘system issues’ for 2nd day in a row

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several airports across the U.S. are reporting major delays for Southwest Airlines customers Tuesday.
In a tweet, Southwest confirmed the “system issues” and said it is “working quickly to resolve.”
“Southwest Airlines is experiencing another multi-airport, system-wide outage currently affecting their phone and check-in systems. Please check with the airline for updates regarding delays or cancellations. All other JWA airlines are operating as normal,” John Wayne Airport in Orange County tweeted.
Sacramento Airport warned passengers should expect delays.
Phoenix Sky Harbor also tweeted about the “systemwide computer outage.”
The news comes a day after Southwest reported “technical difficulties” nationwide affecting flights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.