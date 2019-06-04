National

Southwest kicks off 72-hour fare sale with $49 one-way tickets

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 08:45 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 01:12 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Oh the places you'll go! 

Southwest Airlines on Tuesday launched the first of two annual mega sales, with roundtrip tickets going for as low as $100 on some destinations! 

This is the fall fare sale, which encompasses travel between Aug. 20 and Dec. 18 (not including Labor Day and Thanksgiving). 

Depending on your route, you can snag one-way fares of $49, $78, $99, and $129.

The sale ends Thursday. 

Southwest's other mega sale happens in October. 

You can learn more on Southwest Airline's website. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


