(CNN) – It’s been 34 years since the space shuttle Challenger exploded after takeoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Tuesday marks the somber anniversary of that day – Jan. 28, 1986 – when the Challenger lifted off and exploded 73 seconds into flight.
All 7 crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.
The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure, which ignited the fuel tank.
Latest Stories:
- Lawmaker’s bill would start sex education in kindergarten
- Big Game Bound: Live at 1pm ET with Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders
- What to know for year two of the Trump tax plan
- Mahomes Mania in Miami: Love for the Chiefs QB extends well beyond Kansas City
- Space shuttle Challenger remembered 34 years after tragedy