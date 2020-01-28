Space shuttle Challenger remembered 34 years after tragedy

(CNN) – It’s been 34 years since the space shuttle Challenger exploded after takeoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Tuesday marks the somber anniversary of that day – Jan. 28, 1986 – when the Challenger lifted off and exploded 73 seconds into flight.

All 7 crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure, which ignited the fuel tank.

