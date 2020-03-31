(WGN) – While a lot of musicians are taking to social media, performing for fans who are stuck in their homes, Spike Lee made the script available online for “Jackie Robinson,” a movie that he was never able to get made.
He made the announcement on his Instagram account Sunday, saying in a video that making the film would’ve been his “dream project.”
You can read all 159 pages of Lee’s script online here.
Latest News Headlines:
- Spike Lee shares unmade ‘Jackie Robinson’ movie script for stay-at-home reading
- Some lawmakers call for release of low-risk inmates to protect them from COVID-19
- Tips on reducing COVID-19 exposure when ordering food delivery and grocery shopping
- WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force gives Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines
- Husband hides symptoms to visit wife in maternity ward, Strong Hospital officials say