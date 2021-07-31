SpongeBob and Patrick lookalikes spotted by marine scientist’s deep-sea camera

**Related Video Above: Cleveland boy spreads cheer in community with SpongeBob costume**

(WJW) — It appears that sea stars and sea sponges like to hang out in real life.

Earlier this week, marine scientist Christopher Mah was doing remote research in the Atlantic Ocean when he spotted two creatures with an uncanny resemblance to SpongeBob and Patrick Star from the now-classic Nickelodeon cartoon.

The researcher, who has ties to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, took to Twitter to show off his “SpongeBob SquarePants” find:

*laugh* I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m pic.twitter.com/fffKNKMFjP — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 27, 2021

Mah was investigating the Retriever seamount, an underwater mountain off the east coast, using a remote vehicle capable of making and recording deep-sea dives.

No word if a pineapple was also spotted in the vicinity.