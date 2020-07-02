Stadium sponsor FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change controversial name

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 23: Washington Redskins helmets on the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on November 23, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — FedEx, the stadium sponsor for the Washington Redskins, asked the organization Thursday to change its name.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

The NFL organization has received criticism for years because of its name and owner Dan Snyder, specifically, has been scrutinized for allowing it to continue for this long.

Native American leaders have requested the team change its name, which has been used since 1933.

Groups have tried in the past to protest the name and take it court, which didn’t take them anywhere.

FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo each received letters signed by 87 investment firms and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asking the companies to sever ties with the team unless they change their controversial name, Adweek reported Wednesday.

Though this has been a controversial topic for quite some time, it’s been gaining even more attention lately from social justice groups in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

