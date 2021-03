SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Staples and Office Depot are helping you prove your COVID-19 vaccination.

Both companies are offering to laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free.

Millions of Americans who have been vaccinated are carrying around paper cards as their only proof.

Protect your proof of vaccination. Get a coupon for a FREE lamination of your completed COVID-19 vaccination card. Offer valid in-store only. Ends 7/25/21 — Office Depot (@officedepot) March 25, 2021

The offer at Office Depot ends in July and is only available in stores.