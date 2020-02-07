Live Now
‘Star Wars’ hotel at Disney World to take reservations this year

by: CNN Newsource

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) — If you’re looking to travel to a galaxy far, far away — then ‘Star Wars’ lovers, a new Disney hotel is for you.

Disney will start taking reservations later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

It’s an immersive hotel experience in Orlando, Florida.

Travelers can stay for two days and two nights in a faux spaceship.

They’ll meet in a terminal and go through a fake blast off.

Then their stay will make them part of a ‘Star Wars’ narrative.

Disney announced the reservations plan Thursday.

The hotel isn’t scheduled to open until 2021.

