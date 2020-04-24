Starbucks extends free coffee offer for health care workers, first responders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starbucks announced Thursday it is extending its free coffee promotion for health care workers and first responders to the end of May.

Starbucks made the original announcement introducing the promo on March 25, offering free tall coffees hot or iced to anyone who is a health care worker, paramedic, police officer or firefighter working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The promotion was originally scheduled to end on May 3 but has since extended through May 31.

Starbucks said in a statement it has since served over 1 million cups of free coffee to frontline workers in the United States and Canada.

At this time Starbucks continues to “monitor and adapt” its strategy to reopen certain cafes, with some US locations shifting to drive-thru only.

