Starbucks to reopen 90% of stores by early June

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starbucks said it expects to begin reopening its stores next week and will have 90% of its company-owned locations operating by June.

CNN reports the announcement was made during the company’s quarterly earnings call Tuesday.

Starbucks Chief Financial Officer Patrick Grismer said the company is taking a “phased approach” to reopening.

That means shorter operating hours, modified operations, and revising stores to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Grismer said about half of Starbucks stores in the US remain closed amid the pandemic.

