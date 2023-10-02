(NEXSTAR) – Traditional Barbie dolls are well and fine, but have any of them ever written a song about an old Welsh witch?

In honor of Stevie Nicks’ current U.S. tour, Mattel is celebrating the songstress’ legacy — and her gothic, gossamer stage style — with her very own Barbie Music Collector doll.

“As the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac and a critically acclaimed, chart-topping solo act, Stevie Nicks has been a major influence and source of inspiration and adoration for artists and audiences around the world, especially to women in the rock and roll industry,” a representative for Mattel explained of its decision to honor Nicks with a Barbie likeness.

Nicks, too, had a hand in helping design the doll, working “closely with the Barbie team to ensure the doll was an accurate reflection of her features, style, and persona on stage,” according to the representative.

To that end, the doll’s dress is inspired by the outfit Nicks is wearing on the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album “Rumours.” Her “bewitching” look is finished off with black boots, a moon-shaped necklace and a ribbon-adorned tambourine.

The doll, available for sale at Mattel’s official site, is priced at $55.

Nicks, meanwhile, isn’t the only celebrated musician the Barbie brand has honored. Mattel has previously commemorated the legacies of artists such as Gloria Estefan, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Elton John and Tina Turner with their own Barbie-fied likenesses.