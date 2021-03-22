IRS says new batch of $1,400 stimulus checks coming this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The IRS is sending out another batch of the third stimulus checks this week.

The agency said ‘a large number’ of the $1,400 payments will be mailed in the form of a paper check or prepaid debit card.

Many people already got direct deposits at the end of last week, but the IRS said more direct deposits are coming by March 24.

The IRS wants Americans waiting on their stimulus checks to keep a close eye on the mail, even if they had received direct deposits for the first two stimulus checks.

The agency said:

Paper checks will arrive by mail in a white envelope from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

For those taxpayers who received their tax refund by mail, this paper check will look similar, but will be labeled as an “Economic Impact Payment” in the memo field.

The Economic Impact Payment Card will also come in a white envelope prominently displaying the seal of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The card has the Visa name on the front and the issuing bank, MetaBank, N.A. on the back.

Click here for photo examples of the paper check and prepaid debit card.