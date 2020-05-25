Stores open and closed Memorial Day 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Memorial Day honors military personnel who died in service but it’s also considered the unofficial start to summer.
It’s a popular day for a barbecue and gatherings among friends and family and has also been a popular shopping day in years past.
This year, however, due to the coronavirus, many stores and restaurants remain closed or are offering limited services.
Most retailers will be offering sales online and some stores will be open for curbside pickup.
Keep in mind that all Costco warehouses are closed today.
Most grocery stores and convenience stores will be open.
Here’s a handy list of stores open compiled by USA Today. Check with your local store to confirm business hours before heading out:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bealls Florida
- Bealls Outlet
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy (by appointment)
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Big Lots
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Burlington
- buybuy Baby
- Cabela’s
- Conn’s HomePlus
- Container Store (by appointment)
- CVS
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dillard’s
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- DSW
- Ethan Allen
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- GameStop
- Guitar Center
- Home Depot
- J.C. Penney
- Joann Stores
- Kirkland’s
- Kmart
- Kohl’s
- Leslie’s Pool Supplies
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Neiman Marcus (by appointment)
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Party City
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Rack Room Shoes
- Rite Aid
- Ross
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Sam’s Club
- Sears
- Shoe Carnival
- Stein Mart
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Ulta Beauty
- Walgreens
- Walmart
