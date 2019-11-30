Strangers surprise waitress with new car

GALVESTON, TX (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Adrianna Edwards spends a lot of her time walking around Galveston.

Nearly every day, she travels 14-miles.

Over the past few weeks, she’s lost 25-pounds.

She doesn’t do it to lose weight though, Edwards spends hours on foot to get to work.

“So you’ve got to do, what you got to do,” Edwards said.

But the long walks are about to end, thanks to a couple who sat in her section.

“She wanted more ice cream, so I got her some extra ice cream,” Edwards said.

Edwards had no idea the extra scoop would be so sweet.

Hours after leaving, the woman returned not looking for ice cream but offering Edwards a car.

“This morning, the first thing I did was look out my window to see if it was actually there, or if I dreamed it,” Edwards said.

Edwards is about to have a lot more time on her hands.

Walking to and from work would take her about 4.5 hours. With a vehicle, she can drive back and forth in about 30 minutes.

The couple, who wants to stay anonymous, heard about Edwards’s work commute.

“She teared up which made me happy that she was so moved by that,” the woman said.

They didn’t ask for money in return, but they did make one request.

“And I gave her a note that said, I know it’s Thanksgiving, but I said, Merry Christmas, and that hopefully someday she’ll just pay it forward,” the woman said.

“I just hope that one day when I’m financially stable enough I can help somebody else in need,” Edwards said.

Because she knows just how good it feels.

“It smells like a new car. It is a new car for me at least,” Edwards said. “I can now go to college sooner than anticipated.

A Thanksgiving miracle this Galveston waitress will never forget.