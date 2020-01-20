Stroller sold at Target, Amazon recalled over fall hazard

(CNN) – Some baby strollers sold at Target and on Amazon are being recalled.

The company Baby Trend is pulling four mini-strollers from its Tango line:

Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)

Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)

Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)

Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)

Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission say the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, which poses a falling hazard to children.

Baby Trend says people should immediately stop using the strollers and to contact the company for a full refund or replacement.

The strollers were sold at Target and on Amazon between Oct. and Nov. 2019, retailing between $100 and $200.

