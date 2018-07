Study: Babies sleep better after eating solid food

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WTNH) - The next time your baby reaches out for your food, you might want to consider letting the baby eat it.

Babies sleep better when they start to eat solid foods early in life, according to the JAMA Pediatrics Journal.

Babies who ate solid foods at three months showed small but significant improvements in nighttime sleep when compared to babies who started solids later.

Early solid-eating babies slept about 17 minutes longer per day and woke up less frequently throughout the night.

