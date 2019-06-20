Study: Bay Area counties top list of most expensive places to live

People living in the Bay Area know firsthand that owning or even renting a home is a challenge.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition found that nine of the top 10 least affordable metropolitan counties in the nation are in California — many of them right here in the Bay Area.

Bay Area counties are at the top of the list with five of the six most expensive places on the list

San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo are tied for the number one spot where workers and families need an ‘hourly wage’ of nearly $61 in order to afford a two-bedroom rental at fair market rent.

Alina Harway, the Communications Director of the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California, says the housing prices affect everyone.

Top 10 Least Affordable Counties Housing Wage for 2-bedroom Tied for 1st: Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo Counties $60.90 Santa Clara County $54.60 Santa Cruz County $46.90 Alameda County $40.88 Contra Costa County $40.88 San Diego County $39.77 Honolulu County, HI $39.75 Orange County $39.17

“California has been the best at being the worst for far too long,” said Amie Fishman, Non-Profit Housing Association of California Executive Director. “Our state, which is the world’s fifth largest economy, has the ability and capacity to ensure that every Californian has an affordable, safe place to call home. It’s time for us to do better.”

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES