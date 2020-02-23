Study: Eating a big breakfast burns more calories

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Eat up! A new study says enjoying a big breakfast in the morning can actually help you burn more calories throughout the day.
The new research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism studied a group of healthy young men with a normal body mass index and found the number of calories burned was much higher when they ate a bigger breakfast and a small dinner.
Test results showed they burned more than twice as many calories than those who ate a small breakfast and a large dinner.
Scientists concluded “diet-induced thermogenesis,” the amount of energy it takes to process a meal was higher in the morning than at night.
Although the study showed more calories burned, researchers say this only accounts for about 15% of the total daily calories burned.
Those who are looking to lose weight must also watch what they eat, not just when they eat.
