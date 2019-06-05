Study: Red and white meat bad for cholesterol

A new study says eating white meat increases your cholesterol levels similar to red meat.

The study published this week in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition debunked previous assumptions that only red meat had a big impact.

Doctor Ronald Krauss joined KRON4 to help break down the study and its findings.

Krauss discusses how will this make a difference for doctors, patients and even nutritionists going forward, in addition to how the study was able to determine this.

“Our study clearly show that red meat and white meat have identical effects on cholesterol,” Krauss said. “So for those who are trying to lower their cholesterol by diet, what our findings suggest that they should try not just limiting red meat as we suggested, but also limiting white poultry meat which is what we specifically studied.”

