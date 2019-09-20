Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Study: Tap water could increase risk for cancer

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – You might want to think twice about filling your glass from the sink.

There may be cancer-causing products in tap water.

That’s according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group.

Researchers say they found 22 carcinogens – including arsenic, uranium, and radium – in tap water.

The watchdog group says there may be a health risk even though most tap water meets the legal standards put in place by the federal government.

The study was published Thursday in the journal Heliyon.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News