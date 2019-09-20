Study: Tap water could increase risk for cancer

(CNN) – You might want to think twice about filling your glass from the sink.
There may be cancer-causing products in tap water.
That’s according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group.
Researchers say they found 22 carcinogens – including arsenic, uranium, and radium – in tap water.
The watchdog group says there may be a health risk even though most tap water meets the legal standards put in place by the federal government.
The study was published Thursday in the journal Heliyon.
