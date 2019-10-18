Suicide rates on the rise for young people: CDC

(CNN) – A new government report reveals a disturbing trend.

According to the CDC, the youth suicide rate rose 56% over a 10-year period.

For decades, a suicide rate for teenagers and young adults was relatively rare.

But from 2007 through 2017, the number of suicides jumped from nearly 7 deaths per 100,000 people to almost 11 deaths.

Suicide is now the second-most common cause of death for young men and women.

It’s now only outpaced by accidents.

Pediatric psychologist Lisa Horowitz with the National Institute of Mental Health says the findings of the report should result in a call to action.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

