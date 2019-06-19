Summer Road Trip: Garfield County in Utah

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (KTVX) — ABC4’s meteorologist Alana Brophy is summer trekking through Utah’s Garfield County.

She made a pit stop at the Escalante Petrified Forest State Park and made her way through some of the world’s most famous slot canyons.

Tall red wall — it’s what your eye can spy in the epic slot canyons of Garfield Canyon.

“Spooky is really tight, and Picaboo, I thought it was really cool that I could spread my arms and touch either side of the canyon walls,” says tourist Peter Critchley.

A tight fit — these narrow canyons showcase redrock in a way many haven’t been able to see it.

Formed by water rushing through rock, you get up close and personal with nature’s creations.

Garfield County boasts two of the most amazing slot canyons off Hole in the Rock Road.

“It’s great and the formations, the colors in the canyons are — I’ve never seen anything like that before,” says visitor Mark Glissendorf.

There’s climbing, there’s wading, there’s shimmying through archways. It’s exploration of Utah’s natural beauty.

The Hole in the Rock trial was blazed by Latter-day Saint pioneers crossing the Colorado River who eventually settled in Bluff, Utah.

Today traveling the dirt road, you also encounter Dance Hall Rock and the delicate and beautiful Metate Arch in the Devil’s Garden.

“I drove 2,000 miles to get here,” Glissendorf said. “If this is your backyard, you should absolutely come check it out, because it’s worth the trip.”

Garfield County covers more than 5,000 square miles in the south central Utah.

While it’s home to Bryce Canyon, the head of tourism, Falyn Ownes, says you’re just a few short steps away from a private encounter with the backcountry.

Garfield County is where you can go to forget the crowds.

“You should come see it, you should come experience it,” says Ownes. ​​​​​​​“Make sure you don’t just stay and get the quick picture, get everything, see everything, and experience it. Experience is key.”

You don’t want to miss out on the hidden gems and natural wonders of Garfield County. Click here for more information.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES