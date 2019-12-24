‘Super Saturday’ shopping sets one-day sales record

(CNN) – Super Saturday shoppers made Dec. 21st the single biggest day in U.S. retail history.
That’s according to the retail analysts at Customer Growth Partners.
Super Saturday’s sales reached $34.4 billion, beating out Black Friday spending by 10%.
The research firm says job growth, more disposable income, and stronger household finances contributed to the boosted buying mood this holiday season, and that mega-retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Costco and Target saw their best traffic in years.
