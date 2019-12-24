‘Super Saturday’ shopping sets one-day sales record

OZONA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man searching for his missing dog was left an anonymous note that said his dog had been killed and that he should abide by the county leash law.

“I’m sorry to inform you that your dog was shot and killed Saturday night while digging through my garbage,” the anonymous note said, according to The Sun Herald. “It did not suffer and I did not take pleasure in killing It. There is a county leash law which you should abide by so that I do not have to kill any more of your pets.”