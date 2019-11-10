Survey reveals least popular Thanksgiving items

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

First off, the online Harris Poll of more than 2,000 adults found 68-percent of Americans secretly dislike a classic Thanksgiving food, yet they eat it anyway out of tradition.

Here’s the breakdown:

29-percent of people dislike canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway.

24-percent do the same for green bean casserole.

22-percent eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they don’t like it.

21-percent eat pumpkin pie but don’t enjoy it.

19-percent don’t even like turkey but eat it anyway.

Speaking of canned cranberry sauce, the poll also found nearly half of Americans say it is “disgusting.”