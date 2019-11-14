Live Now
Suspect in Popeyes fatal stabbing arrested

by: CNN

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Md. (CNN) – The man accused of a fatal stabbing outside a Maryland Popeyes restaurant last week is in custody.

Ricoh McClain is facing numerous charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault linked to the death of Kevin Davis.

Surveillance video shows that the 28-year-old Davis cut in line where numerous people were waiting to get a new chicken sandwich.

Davis was confronted by McClain, and the two of them went outside the restaurant shortly afterward.

According to authorities that’s when McClain stabbed Davis.

