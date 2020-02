SEATTLE (CNN) — Two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting last month in Seattle are due in court Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

A jail roster shows they’re in custody in the Clark County, Nevada detention center.

Marquise Tolbert and William R. Toliver are both 24 years old.

Seattle police have been looking for them since a Jan. 23 shooting left one person dead and seven others injured.

Police were originally searching for a third suspect also.