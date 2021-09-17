System outage grounds United flights briefly

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines briefly stopped flights in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Sept. 17, following a system outage. Amid questions of the incident on Twitter, United said that We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines suffered a brief system outage and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights.

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.

The airline said in a tweet that “We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed.”

It is unclear how many delays have happened, or if there are any related cancellations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News