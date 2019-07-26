Taco seasoning sold at Walmart recalled over salmonella fears

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Officials are recalling a variety of store-brand taco seasoning sold at Walmart stores nationwide including in California due to concerns over salmonella.
Kansas-based Williams Foods LLC issued the recall after learning the cumin used in the mixes had been recalled by its supplier, Mincing Spice Co. due to a salmonella contamination, according to the FDA.
The taco seasoning packets were sold in all states EXCEPT the following: Alaska, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
The following products are recalled:
- 1-ounce packages of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix sold at Walmart stores with best if used by dates of 07/08/21 or 07/09/21
- 1.25-ounce packages of HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium sold at HEB stores with better by dates of 07/10/21, 07/11/21 or 07/15/21
At this time there have been no reports of sickness or injury.
Those with the recalled taco seasoning packets are urged to throw them away or return them for refunds.
>> Click here to learn more about the recall.
