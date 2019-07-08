Target announces big deals to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Amazon turned its Prime Day into a summertime Black Friday sale – and their competitors are looking to get in on the action.

Target announced it will hold a major two-day sale starting July 15, the same time Amazon launches its big sale.

The discounts include 40% off furniture, 30% off appliances and cookware, and deals on other items.

And while Amazon charges $119 for a yearly Prime membership, Target’s big sale doesn’t come with an additional price tag.

It doesn’t stop there.

Other companies like Ebay and Nordstrom are also offering big discounts next week.