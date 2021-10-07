Target announces new ‘buy now, pay later’ program ahead of holidays

CHICAGO – JULY 18: A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store July, 18, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. Heightened concerns that energy prices are slowing consumer spending helped to drag shares of Target down today for their biggest one-day percentage slide in eight months. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As the holidays quickly approach, Target is making it easier for you to get your holiday shopping done.

Target on Wednesday announced its new Buy Now, Pay Later program in partnership with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle.

This means shoppers will get the option to pay on installment plans on certain items.

With Sezzle, payments are split into four interest-free payments over six weeks, with no fees if paid on time.

With Affirm, purchases over $100 qualify and you can pay at your own pace with monthly payments.

To learn more about Target’s Buy Now, Pay Later program, tap or click here.