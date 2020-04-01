Live Now
Target, Costco, more stores give employees break on Easter Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Many stores – including Target, Costco, and Trader Joe’s – will be closed on Easter Sunday to give employees working during the pandemic a much-needed break.

Trader Joe’s announced on its website all stores will be closed Sunday, April 12 “to give our incredible Crew Members a much needed day of rest.”

Target and Costco also announced they would be closed Easter Sunday, so plan accordingly.

Here’s a running list of which stores will be open or closed on Easter Sunday. The list will be updated as necessary:

Closed on Easter Sunday

  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s

Open on Easter Sunday

  • Albertsons
  • BJ’s
  • CVS
  • Kroger
  • Rite-Aid
  • Safeway
  • Walmart
  • Walgreens
  • Whole Foods

