Target, CVS added to growing list of retailers requiring masks at stores nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Target and CVS can now be added to the growing list of retailers requiring shoppers wear face masks at stores nationwide during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

USA Today reports Target’s face mask requirement will start Aug. 1. The retailer will provide disposable masks at store entrances for those who don’t have masks.

More than 80% of Target’s stores already require shoppers to wear face coverings due to local and state regulations, the company said.

Signs will also be posted and employees will be present at store entrances to remind shoppers of the face mask requirement.

CVS will start requiring masks Monday, July 20, according to a press release.

“What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering,” CVS said.

The announcement comes a day after Walmart and Sam’s Club announced a face masks mandate at its stores nationwide starting July 20.

Kohl’s, Kroger, Best Buy, and Starbucks also have face mask mandates in place.

