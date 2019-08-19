Target launching new ‘Good & Gather’ grocery brand

Target is launching a new brand with a focus on eating healthy.

“Good and Gather” will hit shelves next month.

The store brand will feature items like eggs, milk, hummus, and even a millennial favorite – avocado toast salad.

In just over a year, more than 2,000 products will be sold in Target stores nationwide under the brand name.

The head of Target’s Food and Beverage Division says the products will be made without artificial flavors and sweeteners.

Good and Gather items also come with a money-back guarantee.

Items in Target’s Archer Farms and Simply Balanced brands will be phased out in the coming years, officials said.

