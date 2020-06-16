Target makes changes to recognize Juneteenth

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Target announced Monday it is making some major changes as this Friday, June 19 is recognized as Juneteenth, the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

While all stores and distribution centers will remain open, hourly team members who work on June 19 will be paid time-and-a-half, a statement on the company’s website reads. All eligible team members will also have the option to take the day off, with full pay.

Headquarter offices will remain closed in observance.

“We recognize that the racial trauma the country is experiencing now is not new, but throughout recent weeks there has been a sense that this time is, and has to be, different,” says Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO, Target. “Juneteenth takes on additional significance in this moment. Moving now to recognize it on an annual basis—as a day to celebrate, further educate ourselves or connect with our communities—is one more important action Target can take as a company to help the country live up to the ideal of moving forward in a new way.”

Additionally, Target says it is donating $10 million to advance social justice and support rebuilding and recovery efforts in local communities.

Latest Stories: