Target raises minimum wage to $15 an hour, gives frontline workers coronavirus bonuses

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Target announced on Wednesday it is raising its minimum wage for US hourly workers to $15 starting July 5.

According to a statement from Target, the increase applies to all hourly full-time and part-time team members at its US stores, distribution centers, and headquarters.

Target also said it will give its frontline hourly workers at stores and distribution centers a one-time “recognition” bonus of $200 “for their efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic.”

According to Wednesday’s announcement, the bonus will be distributed at the end of July to eligible full-time and part-time hourly team members at both stores and distribution centers.

Target said this is “on top of bonuses of $250-$1,500 paid out in April to 20,000 hourly store team leads who oversee individual departments in Target stores.”

Target also said it will offer free access to virtual doctor visits for all team members through the end of the year and announced “additional extensions of a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable team members” and free backup care for family members.”

Just a day ago, Target announced it is recognizing Juneteenth as a company holiday, offering its employees who work on June 19 time-and-a-half or the option to take the day off with full pay.

