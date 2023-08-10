(WHTM) – Target is recalling millions of candles over concerns that the jars can break while in use, leading to burns and lacerations.
The recall involves 2.2 million Threshold Candles, sold exclusively at Target from February 2020 through July 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced in an alert posted Thursday. Over 60 varieties of Threshold Candles are involved, including 5.5-ounce one-wick candles and the 20-ounce three-wick candles in multiple scents.
Only one injury has been reported thus far, though Target has received 19 reports of the candles breaking or cracking while in use.
The following item numbers have been recalled:
|Product name
|Item number
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™
|054-09-0056
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™
|054-09-0200
|20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™
|054-09-0266
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood – Threshold™
|054-09-0268
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus – Threshold™
|054-09-0271
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom – Threshold™
|054-09-0275
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™
|054-09-0276
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot – Threshold™
|054-09-0294
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™
|054-09-0562
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries – Threshold™
|054-09-0589
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™
|054-09-0679
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™
|054-09-0697
|20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™
|054-09-0701
|20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™
|054-09-0723
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™
|054-09-0743
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac – Threshold™
|054-09-0774
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender – Threshold™
|054-09-0816
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™
|054-09-1164
|20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™
|054-09-1222
|20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily – Threshold™
|054-09-1442
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe – Threshold™
|054-09-1534
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory – Threshold™
|054-09-1589
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid – Threshold™
|054-09-1798
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen – Threshold™
|054-09-2225
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage – Threshold™
|054-09-2682
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin – Threshold™
|054-09-2683
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt – Threshold™
|054-09-3080
|20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon – Threshold™
|054-09-3142
|20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper – Threshold™
|054-09-3218
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet – Threshold™
|054-09-3233
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber – Threshold™
|054-09-3888
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea – Threshold™
|054-09-3919
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™
|054-09-3970
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™
|054-09-4045
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze – Threshold™
|054-09-4079
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage – Threshold™
|054-09-4722
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla – Threshold™
|054-09-5026
|20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle – Threshold™
|054-09-5706
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™
|054-09-5711
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™
|054-09-5888
|20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus – Threshold™
|054-09-6079
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™
|054-09-6795
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™
|054-09-6993
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™
|054-09-7437
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava – Threshold™
|054-09-7504
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon – Threshold™
|054-09-7849
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus – Threshold™
|054-09-7915
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™
|054-09-8165
|5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle – Threshold™
|054-09-8268
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods – Threshold™
|054-09-8380
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte – Threshold™
|054-09-8559
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber – Threshold™
|054-09-8670
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™
|054-09-8758
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™
|054-09-8768
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™
|054-09-8942
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber – Threshold™
|054-09-8993
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods – Threshold™
|054-09-9017
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™
|054-09-9120
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger – Threshold™
|054-09-9293
|20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Orange Blossom & Oak Candle – Threshold™
|054-09-9306
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™
|054-09-9690
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™
|054-09-9801
Consumers are being urged to stop using the candles. The items can also be returned to Target for a full refund.
Customers with additional questions can contact Target at 1-800-440-0680 or online at at help.target.com/help/, or visit the Recalls section of www.target.com.