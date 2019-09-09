Target to launch nationwide loyalty program with perks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Target will soon be rolling out its loyalty program nationwide.

Target announced its free loyalty program – Target Circle – will roll out nationwide in October.

The programs offers personalized deals and supports local nonprofits, Target said.

With the revamped loyalty program, Target shoppers will earn 1% on every purchase to redeem on a future Target trip.

They’ll also get personalized offers like a birthday discount of 5%.

Shoppers can also cast votes to help direct Target’s giving to hundreds of local nonprofits.

It’s important to note, however, that shoppers with a Target RedCard are not eligible to earn the 1% when they pay with the Target card, but will continue to get 5% off purchases.

Target Circle is being branded as “complimentary” to the Target RedCard.

RedCard holders can earn 1% back when they use another form of payment, like a store gift card.

With this new expansion, Target will also integrate its Cartwheel savings program with Target Circle to be rebranded as “Target Circle offers.”

Shoppers will also be able to earn 1% with the new loyalty program on all purchases at new Disney stores opening in 25 Target stores starting Oct. 4 and online.

You can learn more about Target Circle by clicking here.

