Target to limit number of shoppers in stores during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Target announced Thursday it will soon begin limiting the number of shoppers in its stores nationwide as a safety measure in response to the coronavirus.

Starting Saturday, April 4, the retailer “will actively monitor and, when needed, meter guest traffic in its nearly 1,900 stores nationwide to promote social distancing,” according to a statement.

The retailer said occupancy limits will vary by store and based on each store location’s square footage “to enhance the average space per person and reduce the possibility of congestion.”

In the event a store needs to limit the shoppers allowed inside, Target said there will be a waiting area outside with designated social distancing markers.

Additionally, Target said it will soon provide staff in both stores and distribution centers with face masks and gloves at every shift.

A few weeks ago the retailer had reduced store hours and also dedicated a special shopping hour for seniors and vulnerable shoppers on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

