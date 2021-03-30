Tax refund scam: IRS warns of fake emails targeting university students, staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Internal Revenue Service says scammers are targeting university students and staff to steal private information.

The agency says it’s being impersonated over email, with subject lines like ‘Tax Refund Payment’ and ‘Recalculation of your tax refund payment.’ The phishing emails appear to target ‘edu’ email addresses.

According to recent complaints, the emails include a link to a form in the guise of a refund claim.

The phishing website requests taxpayers provide their:

Social Security Number

First Name

Last Name

Date of Birth

Prior Year Annual Gross Income (AGI)

Driver’s License Number

Current Address

City

State/U.S. Territory

ZIP Code/Postal Code

Electronic Filing PIN

The email includes a fake IRS logo.

People who receive this scam email should not click on the link in the email, but they can report it to the IRS. For security reasons, save the email using “save as” and then send that attachment to phishing@irs.gov or forward the email as an attachment to phishing@irs.gov. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) and IRS Criminal Investigation have been notified. IRS

There is a real tool that can be accessed on the IRS website to check on the status of tax refunds.