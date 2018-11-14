National

Teacher arrested for establishing romantic relationship with student

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A teacher at Ferrell Middle Magnet School was arrested on Wednesday for establishing a romantic relationship with a student.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Jason Osborne, 40, of Apollo Beach, communicated with a 14-year-old student via a social media app.

He established a romantic relationship with the victim and met with her on one occasion.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Osborne.

He is charged with a felony for offenses against students by authority figures. 

