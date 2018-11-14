Teacher arrested for establishing romantic relationship with student
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A teacher at Ferrell Middle Magnet School was arrested on Wednesday for establishing a romantic relationship with a student.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Jason Osborne, 40, of Apollo Beach, communicated with a 14-year-old student via a social media app.
He established a romantic relationship with the victim and met with her on one occasion.
On Wednesday, detectives arrested Osborne.
He is charged with a felony for offenses against students by authority figures.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Warriors' Stephen Curry won't play on road trip but will travel with team
- Police: Uncle shot, killed 30-year-old niece at his home
- INTERACTIVE MAP: Type in an address to see if it's been damaged in the Camp Fire
- ‘No remorse': Judge sends teen shooter to juvenile detention
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.