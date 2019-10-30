Teacher makes ‘Trick-Or-Treat’ sign for non-verbal student

LAS VEGAS (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Halloween can be a tough time for some kids, especially those with special needs.

But an idea from a Nevada teacher has put one mother at ease.

Her son is autistic and non-verbal.

This Halloween a special note will help him communicate with his neighbors.

He’s got all the spunk and energy of a 4-year-old, but Julian Villafuerte only started speaking this year.

He knows key phrases, like yes, no, and he can communicate that he’s hungry.

But ‘Trick-or-Treat’ isn’t in the vocabulary yet and his mom Iliana says that makes Halloween night difficult.

“Sometimes adults are handing the candy and they have it like this and they wait for the kid to say ‘Trick-or-Treat’ and then they hand the candy, they expect him to speak when he doesn’t. It’s a little bit of a heartbreak for him and for me too when I see him,” Iliana Villafuerte said.

Iliana says the silence often turns into several uncomfortable conversations.

“Pretty much all night I’m explaining, no he can’t speak. I know he looks old enough, but he can’t speak,” Iliana said.

In an effort to make Julian’s Halloween a bit easier, his teacher sent this note home:

“Trick-or-Treat. I may not speak but thank you for the yummy sweets!”

“Seeing that brought so much joy to me. I was like omg! I was so so happy. I thought maybe other parents can use it to and share it and do a little card that night too,” Iliana said.

Julian will sport the note on his new dog costume on Halloween night.

Iliana says he’ll sport some newfound confidence, too.

“Really really want him to enjoy it, to go out to be with the kids, to have a basket full of candy, even if I don’t let him eat it. I want him to enjoy himself. to feel included,” Iliana said.

Iliana posted that note on Facebook to share the idea with other parents and remind other adults to be inclusive on Halloween night.