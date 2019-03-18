National

Teen accepted into 39 colleges, awarded $1.6M in scholarships

Posted: Mar 17, 2019 06:43 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 17, 2019 06:43 PM PDT

GEORGIA (CNN) -  A high school senior in Douglas County, Georgia has been accepted to 39 colleges.

Jordan Nixon has also won more than $1.6 million in scholarships.

The principal of her school describes Nixon as both humble and a hard worker.

Nixon has some advice for students who want to follow in her footsteps.

"It starts on the first day of high school. Focus on your classwork, your tests, your homework, your essays, your grades---and it can happen that way."

Nixon has until may first to decide which college or university she's going to attend.

