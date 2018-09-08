Teen accused of pushing friend off bridge says she did it to help her Video

VANCOUVER, Wash. (CNN) - A Washington teen accused of pushing a 16-year-old 60-feet off a bridge last month pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

She doesn't deny doing it, but says it was to help her friend.

The 18-year-old went into court on Friday to appear in front of a judge after being charged for pushing another girl off a bridge over the Lewis River.

It happened nearly a month ago at Moulton Falls County Park and was caught on video.

The victim was Smith's friend, 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson.

Court documents say Holgerson had serious injuries including 6 broken ribs, a punctured lung, air bubbles in her chest, and damaged skin.

The filings show Smith told deputies she pushed Holgerson off the bridge to help her overcome her fear and not to hurt her.

But Holgerson said it was unwanted.

In court on Friday, Smith was ordered not to have contact with Holgerson.

She also can't leave the area.

Holgerson was also in the courthouse surrounded by some of her friends.

She spoke out about what happened from her hospital bed to the media days after she got hurt, but dodged cameras leaving court on Friday.

Smith is due back in court December 4.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES